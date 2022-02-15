A thanksgiving service for the life of a former Bishop of Lichfield will be held next month.
The Rt Revd Gledhill held the post from 1996 until his retirement in 2003.
He died on 1st November 2021 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease shortly before he retired.
A service of thanksgiving for his ministry will take place at Lichfield Cathedral at 3pm on 20th March.
Bishop Jonathan’s successor, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:
“Bishop Jonathan is remembered fondly throughout the Diocese of Lichfield.
“This Evensong will be an opportunity for us to come together with his family to give thanks for his life and ministry in Lichfield.”The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield