A thanksgiving service for the life of a former Bishop of Lichfield will be held next month.

The Rt Revd Jonathan Gledhill

The Rt Revd Gledhill held the post from 1996 until his retirement in 2003.

He died on 1st November 2021 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease shortly before he retired.

A service of thanksgiving for his ministry will take place at Lichfield Cathedral at 3pm on 20th March.

Bishop Jonathan’s successor, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said: