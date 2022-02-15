Lichfield RUFC put a struggling Worcester side to the sword as they scored 81 points without reply at Cooke Fields.

Debutant Robbie Honey in action. Picture: Jim Wall

The visitors are experiencing a tough campaign post-pandemic, but were shown no mercy by the Myrtle Greens who were able to make a number of changes.

Cal Hagyard, Jake Turley, Tom Gibbs, Joe Bourne and Chad Southam all stepped into the starting line up, while Kai Lucas-Dumolo occupied his preferred position at scrum half and Matt Cowley switched from second row to the blindside.

There was also a debut for 18-year-old hooker Robbie Honey who stepped up from the seconds to make his bow.

The game ebbed and flowed, but the result was never really in doubt. Worcester put in some valiant effort, but the Lichfield line-up was too much for them as they scored a steady stream of tries throughout.

Joe Bourne marked his return with a hat-trick of tries on the left wing, while Cowley continued his run of scoring form as he notched two. Kieran Reynolds also went over for a brace, with David Mott, Paul Maxwell-Keys, Sam Friend and Jake Turley added scores as well.

Tom Gibbs bagged his first try for the club before Honey also went over on debut.

Kai Lucas-Dumolo was in fine form with the boot as he contributed eight conversions.