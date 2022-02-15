A live recording of a performance by The Royal Ballet will be screened in Lichfield.
Romeo and Juliet will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th February.
A spokesperson said:
“The doomed lovers attempt to find their way through the colour and action of Renaissance Verona, where a busy market all too quickly bursts into sword fighting and a family feud leads to tragedy for both the Montagues and the Capulets.
“Romeo and Juliet has become a great modern ballet classic since its creation by Royal Ballet director Kenneth MacMillan and its premiere in 1965.”
Tickets are £16.50