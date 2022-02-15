Talks are taking place on the future of public transport provision in Lichfield city centre.
The current bus station is likely to disappear if plans for city centre redevelopment are given the green light by councillors next week.
The mixed use development would see housing, a cinema, restaurants, bars and offices constructed on the Birmingham Road site.
Indicative drawings of what the scheme could look like show the bus station area being replaced by public open space and housing.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, told a cabinet meeting last week that the future of bus use was high on the agenda when it came to the new development – but admitted the answers were not yet in place.
“As part of our aspirations we want people to be arriving by public transport, bike and by foot.
“Equally, people living or going to the cinema next to a bus station isn’t the best experience when arriving in a small cathedral city.
“We are working closely with Staffordshire County Council who have responsibility public transport to ensure we have a proper way forward.
“Do we have an answer yet? No. Are we actively working with Staffordshire County Council to work out what that answer looks like? Yes we are.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
“Great opportunities”
Previous proposals for the site when it was earmarked for the failed Friarsgate redevelopment had looked to create a transport interchange to link the train station and bus station.
But while a draft layout appears to show public open space stretching out across the current Birmingham Road, Cllr Pullen told Lichfield Live such a move to create a pedestrian area was not in the remit of the current scheme.
“The are great opportunities to do something along the Birmingham Road, but they sit outside of the current scope of the project.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
A final decision on whether to push ahead with the redevelopment plans will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council on 22nd February.
I would suggest that the council sorts out the important issue of public transport provision before they go any further with their development plans for this site. Bus services for the many need to take priority over big profits for the few. Sidelining bus transport in favour of yet more housing is hardly the way to tackle climate change.
People coming from Burntwood to Lichfield are already limited in their travel options thanks to the half-hearted provision of only a partial footpath along the A5190. Let’s not add to that by diverting bus services away from what is currently a conveniently situated bus station.
I’m clearly missing something in these plans, because surely the best place for the bus station is exactly where it is? Nice and convenient as part of a transport interchange so people can transfer to and from the cross city train line with ease and with easy access to the city centre and the aspirational cinema. If this doesn’t sit well with the proposed housing estate, then just perhaps it’s that proposed housing estate that’s in the wrong place and would benefit from relocation elsewhere.
The Council likes to refer to this area as the ‘Gateway’. Any town or city worth the name would need a modern bus station to be part of that Gateway.
Having waited for so many years to have some sort of update to the current Bus Station we now have some decent seats, instead of the old ones that were so low it was like sitting on the floor, some thing that looks decent for our visitors by coach,
but we don’t mention the so called toilets.
And now within 12 months of being completed, and many thousands of pounds spent, it would seem it is due to be ripped up and replaced on the whole by houses, and move the Bus Station to Who Knows
It would appear that someone on the Council doesn’t like buses, or maybe doesn’t like the kind of people who arrive on buses. Cllr Pullen: “Equally, people living or going to the cinema next to a bus station isn’t the best experience when arriving in a small cathedral city.” What is that meant to mean? The current location is the only sensible location for a bus station. It’s no more of a eyesore than the train station, and it is an essential part of the transport infrastructure.
I’m speechless.
The bus station should be modernized, made more attractive and left where it is, near the train station. The houses can go somewhere else if that’s the issue.
It’s quite simple why LDC want to move the bus station. It’s because they can’t get enough flats on the site without doing so. It’s a complete and utter disgrace. The bus station is perfectly located opposite the train station. It just needs a modern building/facilities, i.e purpose built, cafe etc and it would see far more use.
LDC always seem to think if something isn’t well used get rid of it. How about improving it LDC? It’s needed, but it needs improving!
I totally agree with the previous comments. The current situation is the best one for the bus station, close to all Lichfield has to offer visitors and residents. Next door to a cinema is ideal. Being so close to the railway station is also a bonus for anyone needing transport links. Any proposal to relocate the bus station would be madness, and very unpopular I believe especially as a recent revamp has been costly.
If smartening up the area and bringing in a redesign then I agree the bus station has to go. Having big vehicles parking up is polluting, an eyesore, noisy etc. It doesn’t go well with an attractive area for people to visit and spend time. Move it somewhere else.
After the debacle of the original proposals and the waste of money way back then i’d suggest lichfield district council thought a little harder. why? well there’s the original waste of money, the money that will now be wasted on possibly removing the ‘revamped’ bus station to where…who knows as the council don’t. Is the communal space the same as the communal space next to the council offices? A green space with no seating and a path cutting through and a few additional carparking spaces? My partner is disabled and the bus station being where it is seems to be in a reasonable place both for access to the town centre and to the train station. It seems the council think of the money they are wasting as monopoly money to be frittered away at their convenience with no thought or genuine plan at all. What a truly absurd thing to have read and for the powers that be to find themselves saying. Imagine it…’We shall spend this money building all these things and erm figure the rest out later’ Shameful i say.
So where should buses terminate, on Fradley Aerodrome,or perhaps Wall Island. Lichfield needs a bus terminal in the centre and is at an ideal spot at the present opposite the city station
