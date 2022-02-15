The bus station in Lichfield

Talks are taking place on the future of public transport provision in Lichfield city centre.

The current bus station is likely to disappear if plans for city centre redevelopment are given the green light by councillors next week.

The mixed use development would see housing, a cinema, restaurants, bars and offices constructed on the Birmingham Road site.

Indicative drawings of what the scheme could look like show the bus station area being replaced by public open space and housing.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, told a cabinet meeting last week that the future of bus use was high on the agenda when it came to the new development – but admitted the answers were not yet in place.

“As part of our aspirations we want people to be arriving by public transport, bike and by foot. “Equally, people living or going to the cinema next to a bus station isn’t the best experience when arriving in a small cathedral city. “We are working closely with Staffordshire County Council who have responsibility public transport to ensure we have a proper way forward. “Do we have an answer yet? No. Are we actively working with Staffordshire County Council to work out what that answer looks like? Yes we are.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

“Great opportunities”

Previous proposals for the site when it was earmarked for the failed Friarsgate redevelopment had looked to create a transport interchange to link the train station and bus station.

An indicative plan of the proposed Birmingham Road site redevelopment

But while a draft layout appears to show public open space stretching out across the current Birmingham Road, Cllr Pullen told Lichfield Live such a move to create a pedestrian area was not in the remit of the current scheme.

“The are great opportunities to do something along the Birmingham Road, but they sit outside of the current scope of the project.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A final decision on whether to push ahead with the redevelopment plans will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council on 22nd February.