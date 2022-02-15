Police are warning drivers of keyless cars after a stolen vehicle was found in Whittington.

Officers say a Range Rover and Land Rover were targeted by criminals over the weekend.

In one incident on Sunday (13th February) a black Land Rover was taken from a driveway in Tamworth, before being found abandoned on Back Lane in Whittington.

Police believe the thieves are tampering with the signal of key-fobs in order to gain access to vehicles.

Chief Inspector Robert Neeson, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Keyless car owners should ideally park their vehicle in a locked garage where possible and ensure their entry devices are not left in sight of windows or near doors. “Consider using a steering-wheel lock when leaving your vehicle unattended and always ensure the doors are secured after pressing the fob.” Chief Inspector Robert Neeson, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

