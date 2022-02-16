A Lichfield auction business is giving stamp collectors the chance to find out if their items are worth a small fortune.

Phil Ives

Free valuations by expert Phil Ives are being offered by Richard Winterton Auctioneers at their Fradley headquarters on 3rd March.

The philatelic specialist said prices for stamps were on the rise.

“At the moment stamp market is very buoyant for good quality items, maybe because people have rekindled old hobbies because of lockdowns. “Prices at the moment are particularly good for Great Britain and Commonwealth single items and collections.” Phil Ives

Appointments can be booked by calling 01543 251081 or emailing office@richardwinterton.co.uk.