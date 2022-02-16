A Lichfield chef has hailed the “enormity of the achievement” after becoming Staffordshire’s first ever Michelin Star restaurant.
Upstairs by Tom Shepherd was named in the Michelin Guide after being hailed for “beautifully presented, modern British dishes”.
Tom, who opened the Bore Street restaurant in October, said:
“I’m absolutely elated that we’ve been awarded a Michelin star, especially given we’ve only been in operation for four months.
“In addition, being the first ever Michelin Starred restaurant in Staffordshire only adds to the enormity of the achievement.”Tom Shepherd
Before opening his Lichfield business, Tom headed up kitchens at some of the top restaurants in the UK, most recently at Adam’s rin Birmingham, where he successfully retained the restaurant’s Michelin star and three AA rosettes during his time as head chef.
His previous experience includes time spent as a development chef at the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Sat Bains, as well as two-Michelin-starred The Latymer.
The Michelin Guide adds:
“The locals obviously know a good thing when they see it, since bookings are hard to come by – those who do manage to secure a table choose between a set five or seven course tasting menu of modern British dishes.
“Like the chef himself, the cooking is confident yet restrained. Tom’s experience shines through in the detailed yet unfussy dishes, which are beautifully presented and come with well-thought-through flavour combinations.
“There’s a great value midweek lunch menu, as well as wine flights and plenty of good quality wines by the glass.
“Perfectly pitched service from a cheerful young team completes this enjoyable dining experience.”Michelin Guide
For more details on booking a table, visit the Upstairs by Tom Shepherd website.
Congratulations to Tom and the team, what a fabulous achievement so soon after opening.
We have been lucky enough to have visited on several occasions and will be in for lunch on Saturday for what I am sure will be an excellent afternoon.
Upstairs is a fabulous addition to our wonderful city, and we can only thank Tom and all the staff for all their hard work which has been rewarded by receiving this wonderful accolade.
Congratulations to Tom and the team on this fantastic achievement so soon after opening.
We have had the pleasure of visiting on several occasions and will be in for lunch on Saturday for what I am sure will be another wonderful afternoon.
I would just like to thank Tom and the staff for all their hard work which has resulted being awarded this great award. well deserved guy’s see you Saturday
Excellent stuff. Wonder when the roof terrace will open?
Absolutely delighted to read that Upstairs has been awarded a Michelin star. This restaurant is a hidden gem. Fantastic restaurant, food, and staff.
Absolutely amazing food! Myself and my wife have enjoyed 14 February Valentine’s Day menu! Pure perfection!
