A Lichfield chef has hailed the “enormity of the achievement” after becoming Staffordshire’s first ever Michelin Star restaurant.

Tom Shepherd

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd was named in the Michelin Guide after being hailed for “beautifully presented, modern British dishes”.

Tom, who opened the Bore Street restaurant in October, said:

“I’m absolutely elated that we’ve been awarded a Michelin star, especially given we’ve only been in operation for four months. “In addition, being the first ever Michelin Starred restaurant in Staffordshire only adds to the enormity of the achievement.” Tom Shepherd

Before opening his Lichfield business, Tom headed up kitchens at some of the top restaurants in the UK, most recently at Adam’s rin Birmingham, where he successfully retained the restaurant’s Michelin star and three AA rosettes during his time as head chef.

His previous experience includes time spent as a development chef at the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Sat Bains, as well as two-Michelin-starred The Latymer.

The Michelin Guide adds:

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd

“The locals obviously know a good thing when they see it, since bookings are hard to come by – those who do manage to secure a table choose between a set five or seven course tasting menu of modern British dishes. “Like the chef himself, the cooking is confident yet restrained. Tom’s experience shines through in the detailed yet unfussy dishes, which are beautifully presented and come with well-thought-through flavour combinations. “There’s a great value midweek lunch menu, as well as wine flights and plenty of good quality wines by the glass. “Perfectly pitched service from a cheerful young team completes this enjoyable dining experience.” Michelin Guide

For more details on booking a table, visit the Upstairs by Tom Shepherd website.