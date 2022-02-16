Former Hollyoaks and Holby Star has been confirmed among the cast of a new show coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The cast of Dead Lies

Jeremy Edwards will be part of the production of Dead Lies when it stops off in the city during a UK tour.

Created by crime novelist Hilary Bonner, the show is a political thriller which sees lead character Peter George promise a new kind of politics beyond sleaze – but a shocking secret in the past of the country’s new hero is waiting to come to the surface.

Jeremy said he was delighted to be taking on the role of the would-be Prime Minister.

“Joining the cast of Dead Lies is a phenomenal opportunity for me – it has that rare combination of the right script at the right time. “I have been waiting for such a strong piece of drama to come along for quite some time. It is sexy, scandalous and mysterious. “It is incredibly on point and I’m delighted”. Jeremy Edwards

Joining Jeremy on stage will be Alicia Charles (Coronation Street), Portia Booroff (EastEnders) and Claire Dyson, who has recently appeared opposite Liam Neeson in Made In Italy. George Verghis will also join the cast as the lead character’s campaign manager.

Dead Lies is directed by directed by Joe Harmston, He said:

“Hilary Bonner does that rare thing writing a thriller for the stage – like Agatha Christie, she puts psychology first, making Dead Lies the best sort of whodunnit.” Joe Harmston

Dead Lies runs at the Lichfield Garrick between 24th and 29th May. Tickets are available online.