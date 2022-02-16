Upstairs by Tom Shepherd

A Lichfield restaurant is celebrating after being awarded a Michelin Star.

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd was praised for “beautifully presented, modern British dishes” by inspectors.

The chef opened the restaurant on Bore Street in October and made an immediate impact on the city’s dining scene with reservations booked out for months before the doors had opened.

The Michelin Guide adds:

“The locals obviously know a good thing when they see it, since bookings are hard to come by – those who do manage to secure a table choose between a set five or seven course tasting menu of modern British dishes. “Like the chef himself, the cooking is confident yet restrained. Tom’s experience shines through in the detailed yet unfussy dishes, which are beautifully presented and come with well-thought-through flavour combinations. “There’s a great value midweek lunch menu, as well as wine flights and plenty of good quality wines by the glass. “Perfectly pitched service from a cheerful young team completes this enjoyable dining experience.” Michelin Guide

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was among those to congratulate the restaurant.

He said:

“Well done to Upstairs by Tom Shepherd for putting Staffordshire on the Michelin Star map.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

For more details on booking a table, visit the Upstairs by Tom Shepherd website.