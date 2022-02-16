A new wellbeing room has been officially opened at a Burntwood school to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.
Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council, cut the ribbon on the facility at Chase Terrace Academy last week.
The room, which has been created via funding from Tesco and Groundworks, is designed to be a “restful and peaceful space” that will aid students who are stressed or finding it difficult to cope.
It has been designed and decorated by trained student wellbeing ambassadors and includes a feature painting by the school’s art department.
Cllr Evans said:
“The students themselves are amazing and I am confident they will all give excellent help to their peers.
“The staff who have been involved in setting up this vital service have also done a great job in selecting, training and organising the students and setting up the room.
“I am proud that Burntwood – and in particular Chase Terrace Academy – has young people who are so committed to giving up their time to helping others.”Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council
The opening of the safe space was the highlight of Children’s Mental Health week at the school, where various activities took place to promote positive conversations on the issue.
Head of School Nicola Mason said:
“This week, our students have been involved in a variety of activities, including an assembly delivered by the student wellbeing ambassadors.
“One in six children and young people have a diagnosable mental health condition, therefore I am thrilled that we have now got a dedicated safe space for students.
“I hope it will encourage more students to open up and talk about their mental health.
“to draw the week to a close and to mark the week’s theme of ‘growing together’, each form group were given a dahlia bulb to plant and grow. They will be planted in the school memorial garden in the summer, as a visual reminder of how the whole school community can support each other and how we grow together at Chase Terrace Academy.”Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy