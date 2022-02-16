A new wellbeing room has been officially opened at a Burntwood school to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Cllr Di Evans with pupils at Chase Terrace Academy

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council, cut the ribbon on the facility at Chase Terrace Academy last week.

The room, which has been created via funding from Tesco and Groundworks, is designed to be a “restful and peaceful space” that will aid students who are stressed or finding it difficult to cope.

It has been designed and decorated by trained student wellbeing ambassadors and includes a feature painting by the school’s art department.

Cllr Evans said:

“The students themselves are amazing and I am confident they will all give excellent help to their peers. “The staff who have been involved in setting up this vital service have also done a great job in selecting, training and organising the students and setting up the room. “I am proud that Burntwood – and in particular Chase Terrace Academy – has young people who are so committed to giving up their time to helping others.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

The opening of the safe space was the highlight of Children’s Mental Health week at the school, where various activities took place to promote positive conversations on the issue.

Head of School Nicola Mason said:

The new wellbeing room at Chase Terrace Academy