An open day in Lichfield is giving people the chance to learn about shared ownership opportunities at a local development.

An artist’s impression of one of the homes at Friary Meadow

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday (19th February) at Bromford’s Friary Meadow site off the Birmingham Road.

The development includes two and three bedroom shared ownership properties.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are very excited to be hosting our event, and hope to see and get to know lots of people from the local community. “At Bromford are very passionate about ensuring that people live in a home that they love and we hope this event can help further that goal.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information on the event email sales@bromford.co.uk or call 0800 9160 514.