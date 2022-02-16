People are being urged to take extra care as storms hit Lichfield and Burntwood.
Storms Dudley and Eunice are due to bring strong winds and rain to the region in the coming days.
Although the effects have already been felt today (16th February), the second storm is expected to have a bigger impact on Friday.
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said:
“We are already seeing some really blustery weather, but the worst could still be yet to come as the next weather front – Storm Eunice – hits in the next couple of days.
“This has the potential to damage trees and bring down power lines, so we are advising people to take extra care on the roads if they do need to travel.
“Our highways crews always do an amazing job working in these terrible conditions, to help clear roads of any fallen debris as quickly as they can and to make sure our roads are as safe as possible for people to use.
“In a huge rural like Staffordshire, it is important that everyone takes extra care, especially if travelling on country roads.”