Picture: Emmanuel Kwizera

People are being urged to take extra care as storms hit Lichfield and Burntwood.

Storms Dudley and Eunice are due to bring strong winds and rain to the region in the coming days.

Although the effects have already been felt today (16th February), the second storm is expected to have a bigger impact on Friday.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: