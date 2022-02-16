The force will be strong at a Lichfield venue during half-term as a series of Star Wars themed events take place.

Part of the May The Toys Be With You exhibition

The Hub at St Mary’s is currently hosting the free May The Toys Be With You exhibition of classic toys from the hit movie series.

Half-term will see the addition of a Jawa Hunt challenging people to find clues among the pieces, along with a Star Wars trivia quiz.

There is also the chance for younger visitors to complete themed colouring and activity sheets.

A garrison of Stormtroopers will also be taking to the streets of the city centre between 10am and 3pm on Saturday (19th February) with their collection buckets to raise money for the Acorn Children’s Hospice.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Our Star Wars toys exhibition is very popular with fans both young and old and our half-term fun and treats will make it extra special.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Alongside the exhibition, on 26th February Starlight: The Music of John Williams will be performed by The Highly Strung Quartet at the city centre venue.

For more information, visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.