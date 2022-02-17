More support is needed to help hairdressers and beauty salons in Lichfield and Burntwood to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, two industry bodies have claimed.

An open letter from the British Beauty Council (BBCo) and the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) has been sent to the Chancellor regarding a number of local authorities – including Lichfield District Council – amid claims they have excluded companies from accessing a funding scheme.

The Additional Restrictions Grant is distributed to help sectors hit by Covid regulation changes, with tourism and transport operators among those eligible for £5,000 grants.

But in the letter to Rishi Sunak regarding more than 60 councils, the two industry bodies have said the hair and beauty sector was being forgotten.

Richard Lambert, National Hair and Beauty Federation chief executive, said:

“While we appreciate that each local authority is entitled to create their own criteria about which businesses receive Additional Restrictions Grant assistance and that funding will not meet the needs of all businesses affected, it does appear that a significant number are actively excluding hair and beauty salons and barbershops in their area. “This raises the question as to why – is it because despite all the evidence, they don’t accept these businesses were badly hit by the Omicron surge or perhaps because they just don’t think they’re that important?” Richard Lambert

A review carried out by the federation showed that 84% of barbershops, hair and beauty salons across the country had reported reduced custom over the Christmas to New Year period, while 54% of those polled said their businesses had been hit by staff shortages due to Covid or self-isolation.

The British Beauty Council’s CEO, Millie Kendall OBE, said:

“Having made a strong case to all local authorities as to how personal care has been impacted more heavily than many other business sectors, we would have hoped to see some movement with regards to the release of the Additional Restrictions Grant funds to salons. “The Chancellor himself stated that our industry was not just economically valuable but also essential to Britain’s wellbeing. “While our previous work ensured personal care businesses were highlighted within guidance as businesses that should be considered for support, local authorities have chosen to disregard this. “They clearly do not regard our industry as essential, or the local businesses that operate within them as worthy of support and we would like to know why?” Millie Kendall OBE

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development for Lichfield District Council, said the local authority was continuing to look at what support was needed for different sectors across the area.

