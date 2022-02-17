More support is needed to help hairdressers and beauty salons in Lichfield and Burntwood to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, two industry bodies have claimed.
An open letter from the British Beauty Council (BBCo) and the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) has been sent to the Chancellor regarding a number of local authorities – including Lichfield District Council – amid claims they have excluded companies from accessing a funding scheme.
The Additional Restrictions Grant is distributed to help sectors hit by Covid regulation changes, with tourism and transport operators among those eligible for £5,000 grants.
But in the letter to Rishi Sunak regarding more than 60 councils, the two industry bodies have said the hair and beauty sector was being forgotten.
Richard Lambert, National Hair and Beauty Federation chief executive, said:
“While we appreciate that each local authority is entitled to create their own criteria about which businesses receive Additional Restrictions Grant assistance and that funding will not meet the needs of all businesses affected, it does appear that a significant number are actively excluding hair and beauty salons and barbershops in their area.
“This raises the question as to why – is it because despite all the evidence, they don’t accept these businesses were badly hit by the Omicron surge or perhaps because they just don’t think they’re that important?”Richard Lambert
A review carried out by the federation showed that 84% of barbershops, hair and beauty salons across the country had reported reduced custom over the Christmas to New Year period, while 54% of those polled said their businesses had been hit by staff shortages due to Covid or self-isolation.
The British Beauty Council’s CEO, Millie Kendall OBE, said:
“Having made a strong case to all local authorities as to how personal care has been impacted more heavily than many other business sectors, we would have hoped to see some movement with regards to the release of the Additional Restrictions Grant funds to salons.
“The Chancellor himself stated that our industry was not just economically valuable but also essential to Britain’s wellbeing.
“While our previous work ensured personal care businesses were highlighted within guidance as businesses that should be considered for support, local authorities have chosen to disregard this.
“They clearly do not regard our industry as essential, or the local businesses that operate within them as worthy of support and we would like to know why?”Millie Kendall OBE
Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development for Lichfield District Council, said the local authority was continuing to look at what support was needed for different sectors across the area.
“We have spoken regularly to several of our local hair and beauty businesses who tell us that while they have had to deal with Covid restrictions, they have been open for business and able to meet the steady flow of customers they have been seeing.
“We have tried to make Additional Restrictions Grants available to a range of industry sectors in keeping with the approach taken by local authorities across the country.
“Throughout the pandemic we have looked to support all types of business by making grants available to help them take on new staff, undertake training and develop new skills.
“We have also offered funding to businesses on our high streets to help them invest in their premises and grow their business.
“Over £4million has been allocated in grants to personal care sector businesses in Lichfield district.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
We are a hairdressing salon on the 1st and 2nd floor of market st.
We have been trading since 1992, and so paid 30 years of business rates and over the years bought many people into the city who then visit shops cafes and pay parking etc.
Although our finances have been hit hard over the last couple of years, the salon needs a slight refurbishment a new boiler and back wash system amongst other things, as it is now becoming tired and temperamental . We will have to take loans to fund this .
However I was pleased to see a grant available (High Street Business Growth Grant) which would help us rather than getting into debt. Only to find that this only covers ground floor properties , so we are not eligible but any salon on ground floor is.
I questioned this with the council and they replied that they want to make the town centre look better as you walk through, and so we are not able to apply, as any improvements would not be seen!
I find this this highly unfair that we are not all treated the same and we are penalised for having an upstairs business .
Leave a comment