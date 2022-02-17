A series of half-term activities across Lichfield and Burntwood will help keep the school holiday boredom at bay.

Parkour in Burntwood

The Getin2it programme from Active Lichfield will include sessions such as soft archery, dance and parkour.

Regular football, boxing and outdoor fitness sessions are also scheduled to take place for young people aged between seven and 25.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for leisure at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to offer such a wide variety of sports and leisure activities for young people to try out in Burntwood and Lichfield. “These sessions are a great way to get young people out of the house and engaged in positive activities this half-term and maybe try their hand at something new.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For the full spring half term programme and to book sessions, visit the Active Lichfield website.