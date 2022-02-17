The impact of an apprentice employed with help from a grant scheme has been hailed by a Lichfield business.

Ripple HR was set up as a micro-business in 2018 before being hit hit hard by the pandemic.

Mature apprentice Karen Dungey joined the company in September 2021 with the help of a £5,000 grant from the Staffordshire Means Back to Business initiative.

Ripple HR founder Jane Galvez said her appointment had helped the business return to and surpass the number of clients it had pre-pandemic.

“Karen brings years of skills and knowledge from the education and healthcare sectors with her. “With such incredible experience we’re now diversifying into brand new markets. I’ve always been focussed on Ripple HR growing with a wide range of skills and services for a wider range of clients. “Bringing Karen in was made possible through the grant that gives us that extra capacity to support her whilst she finishes her HR qualifications which she completes through distance learning. “Getting the grant was really quick – it took less than four weeks.” Jane Galvez, Ripple HR

The grants are available for small businesses to recruit and support new apprentices.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White said:

“Apprentices really can make the difference to a business – as Karen has made to Ripple HR. “It’s no surprise then that 72% of businesses intend to take on an apprentice this year. “Now that an extra £1million of investment in the local economy has been approved by the county council’s cabinet – and we’ve been successful in securing millions more from the UK Government from the UK Community Renewal Fund – even more businesses can join the hundreds of businesses that have already received a grant to support an apprentice.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Cllr Iain Eadie, said:

“It’s great that by joining up with the county council we can help more businesses and apprentices like Jane and Karen at Ripple HR to grow and thrive. “This is a great example of how apprentices don’t have to be straight out of school or college – Karen is effectively changing careers and helping to grow a business that really does have a bright future.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For more details on the grants scheme visit the Staffordshire County Council website.