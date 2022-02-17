Local councils could carry out some waste collections for each other to help with the switch to electric vehicles, a Lichfield councillor has said.

Cllr Ashley Yeates made his comments at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet last week.

The leadership group were told that two more of the smaller collection vehicles used by the current joint waste initiative with Tamworth Borough Council had now been replaced by electric alternatives.

The larger bin lorries are also due for replacement over the next year, but Cllr Yeates said barriers to range meant alternative options – including shared provision with other councils – would need to be explored.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“Around 70% of our emissions are from vehicles, mainly the waste fleet, so it’s something we are definitely looking at. “If we made the change today we probably wouldn’t be able to go fully electric as we’d still need vehicles using diesel to get to the far reaches of the district. “But we are also talking with some colleagues across borders about sharing services, so we might be able to change routes and, for example, get Cannock to do some of ours and we help other neighbours. “We’re looking at one year before we replace the fleet, so I’ll be coming back with a report so we can make a decision on the best way to go.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Yeates said options such as hydrogen-powered vehicles could also be considered in future.

But after being questioned about the financial benefits or otherwise of switching to alternative fuel sources, he said that there could be no guarantees.