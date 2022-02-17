A parish council is celebrating after receiving accreditation from a national programme.
Fradley and Streethay Parish Council was recognised with in the Local Council Award Scheme for good practice in governance, community engagement and improvement.
The judging panel on the peer-assessed programme highlighted positive actions such as the introduction of a project tracker and a community newsletter.
Cllr Simon Roberts, chair of Fradley and Streethay Parish Council, said:
“We are very happy to have been accredited the first foundation level of the award scheme.
“This sets a valuable standard for the council to adhere to and gives residents the confidence that Fradley and Streethay Parish Council are offering not only an open and transparent service, but one that is rooted in good governance.”Cllr Simon Roberts, Fradley and Streethay Parish Council
How about they now focus on getting some much needed infrastructure in Fradley now, and push harder to stop its development into a mass housing estate with hardly any facilities. Especially those ridiculously small 2 bed houses popping up everywhere in the ‘village’. I put village in inverted commas because it’s starting to resemble anything but…
It would be helpful if they sorted the potholes out! The roads in Fradley are awful.
