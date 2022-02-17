Passengers in Lichfield have been told not to travel by train amid warnings of disruption caused by an incoming storm.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway have both said there would be severe delays when Storm Eunice strikes tomorrow (18th February).

Speed restrictions will be in place across the rail network with some routes on the West Coast Main Line cancelled altogether.

Passengers have been told they can switch pre-booked tickets for travel to today or Saturday.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said:

“Storm Eunice is expected to be one of the biggest storms in recent years and we expect significant disruption to train services. “The message to our customers is clear – do not use the train on Friday. Customers with tickets for travel on Friday will be able to travel today and Saturday instead.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

London Northwestern Railway said no services would run through Lichfield Trent Valley between Crewe and London Euston tomorrow in either direction.

A spokesperson added: