The Fox and Hounds. Picture: Google Streetview

A Shenstone pub is hoping for permission to build a new outdoor seating area.

A proposal has been put forward for a timber pergola to be constructed at the Fox and Hounds on Main Street.

The new structure would seat 24 people in the rear garden area of the pub.

A planning statement said:

“The external rear garden area will be open fro customer use between 11am and 9pm. “The pergola nor the immediate area will have any amplified music or speakers, and is designed to be sited with the centre of the garden so it is not close to neighbouring boundaries.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.