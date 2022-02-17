Work has begun on a new £13.5million development which will see 64 “independent later living” apartments built in Lichfield city centre.
The Quonians Yard scheme by Lifestory Pegasus began with a ceremony attended by the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Robert Yardley.
Designed by Birmingham architects Gould Singleton, the development will be made up of three buildings with a. mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments.
Known as Pegasus Lichfield Bonds, the scheme will also include a communal lounge and garden, patio seating areas and a social kitchen.
Regional managing director Mike Gill said:
“The milestone of breaking ground on the site forms part of our wider ambition to create more high-quality homes for independent later living across the UK.
“Our passion is creating communities which enable and empower our customers to live their fullest lives, regardless of their age or life stage.
“As our second development in Lichfield, we look forward to bringing forward another social community with wellbeing at its heart, and Pegasus Lichfield Bonds will provide much needed, high quality later-living homes in the community.
“We’re confident that this is the perfect space for those seeking their next chapter, and I look forward to seeing further progress made on this exciting development.”Mike Gill
Cool, there’s a shortage of retirement apartments, so this is a welcome development.
/s
This seems to be the type of development we can expect from Friarsgate too. Not much incentive for those of us who are a long way off from “later living” to stay in Lichfield when such schemes are dominating and prices continues to rise.
Will these units be for sale or rent as social housing, I assume independent later living means elderly if they are for rent to maybe
people with less mobility and income great but if for sale to wealthier people not so good, we have enough high end elderly only flats ( sorry apartments) in Lichfield.
Is the mail Litchfield building these homes for British people or food people coming into the country for more countries to live in the UK and I think that’s wrong when the government cannot look on the government cannot look after the people he’s got already living in Great Britain
Nigel please rewrite your post in clear concise English so that it can be understood
I have just walked past the retirement centre at the Rotten Row / Birmingham Road site at the top of Green Hill. It has all the appeal of a Russian Gulag. Architecturally without merit.
So now yet another. I asked a friend, whose parents had lived in one such establishment near Beacon Park, whether it had proved a good investment after they had died. ‘Well it gave us children some peace of mind but at a very high cost.’ He replied.
These schemes are popping up like mushrooms in Lichfield. I don’t know what the councils thinking or motives can be. I do know that the imbalance will be massively detrimental for any flexibility the city may need in the future.
Lichfield = God’s waiting room
I think Nigel just about sums it up!! ;)
@ML, I think you are being very unkind to Nigel, he is quite clearly trying very hard to get his message across, and if you cannot read through and understand it I feel very sorry for you, but do not belittle some one who in your opinion does not write in clear concise English
Genuine question, where are all these old people coming from?
At the risk of posting something out of step with the majority of posters on here, it’s perhaps worth remembering that Lichfield is not unique in having an ageing population. In the next 25 years, the number of people in England older than 85 will double to 2.6 million.
I wonder if Lichfield Live 2027 will be full of people bemoaning the fact that there isn’t enough independent living provision for older people… Just saying.
@P – The older people are coming from the existing population. Not all demographic changes are a result of migration.
Leave a comment