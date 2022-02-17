Work has begun on a new £13.5million development which will see 64 “independent later living” apartments built in Lichfield city centre.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the new Pegasus Lichfield Bonds development

The Quonians Yard scheme by Lifestory Pegasus began with a ceremony attended by the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Robert Yardley.

Designed by Birmingham architects Gould Singleton, the development will be made up of three buildings with a. mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments.

Known as Pegasus Lichfield Bonds, the scheme will also include a communal lounge and garden, patio seating areas and a social kitchen.

Regional managing director Mike Gill said: