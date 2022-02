The fallen tree in Burntwood Cemetery

Council officials are working to clear a tree after it fell in a graveyard in Burntwood.

The incident happened in Burntwood during Storm Eunice earlier today (18th February).

A Burntwood Town Council spokesperson said:

“We are working on clearing the tree as soon and as safely as we can. “Please avoid the cemetery until it has been cleared.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

Although Lichfield and Burntwood missed the worst of the storm, disruption was caused on local roads and railway lines.