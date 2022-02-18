County council chiefs say they are “monitoring the situation closely” as Storm Eunice prepares to sweep in.

Picture: Emmanuel Kwizera

Although the south west and Wales are likely to be hardest hit, high winds and rain are expected across Staffordshire with the region on an amber alert.

There are fears strong winds later today (18th February) could cause power cuts and danger from flying debris.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said:

”Storm Eunice is predicted to be one of the most powerful storms in years and, while other parts of the country are expected to be worst hit, Staffordshire is also expecting some really difficult conditions. “We are likely to see the weather deteriorating quickly, with the worst coming throughout Friday. . “We are monitoring the situation closely and our crews are mobilised and ready to go when and where they are needed to help keep roads open. “However, the most important thing is that everyone stays safe. So, our message to everyone is if the weather really is poor only travel if you absolutely need to – and if you do, please take extra care.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Train operators have already urged people not to travel, with a number of West Coast Main Line services cancelled.