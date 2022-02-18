Fallen trees have caused disruption for people travelling by road and rail in Lichfield as the impact of Storm Eunice is felt.
The junction of Trent Valley Road and Church Street near St Michael’s Church has been blocked this afternoon (18th February).
Meanwhile, passengers travelling on the cross city line have also seen services halted due to a tree falling on the line near Four Oaks.
Train operator West Midlands Railway renewed calls for people not to travel for the rest of the day, and urged people to check before they travel tomorrow due to ongoing disruption.
Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway, customer experience director, said:
“I would like to thank those passengers who have followed the warnings and stayed away from the railway today.
“Storm Eunice is causing significant damage and disruption across the rail network and our clear message remains that people should not travel by train today.
“Some services on Saturday may be disrupted due to the knock-on impact of the storm and I urge passengers travelling this weekend to check their journeys before setting out.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway
Credit where credit’s due, the fallen tree in the photo at St Michael’s was cleared very quickly. Well done to all involved.
