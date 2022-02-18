Fallen trees have caused disruption for people travelling by road and rail in Lichfield as the impact of Storm Eunice is felt.

The fallen tree at St Michael’s Church

The junction of Trent Valley Road and Church Street near St Michael’s Church has been blocked this afternoon (18th February).

Meanwhile, passengers travelling on the cross city line have also seen services halted due to a tree falling on the line near Four Oaks.

Train operator West Midlands Railway renewed calls for people not to travel for the rest of the day, and urged people to check before they travel tomorrow due to ongoing disruption.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway, customer experience director, said: