Homes have been left without water and drivers are facing delays after an incident in Alrewas.
A burst water main has flooded the southbound carriageway of the A38 this afternoon (18th February).
Residents living in Alrewas have also reported disruption to their water supplies due to the incident.
A spokesperson for South Staffs Water said:
“We are aware of this burst and our engineers are on the way to get this repaired.
“At this time we do not currently have a timescale for when this will be repaired and the water restored.”South Staffs Water spokesperson