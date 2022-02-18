Households in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to fall victim to bogus callers offering to carry out repairs caused by recent storms.

The warning comes from Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council.

With Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice likely to have left some properties in need of repairs, officials say bogus traders may now look to take advantage of the situation by offering over-priced repairs or work that ends up being substandard.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards, said:

“Our Trading Standards team has received several reports of suspected rogue traders operating and we are reminding people to be aware. “People should never agree to have work carried out from someone knocking on their door. You should also not give out bank details and never transfer money out of your bank account if asked to do so. “Reputable builders, roofers and gardeners do not cold call. People needing work done on their homes should always get three quotes, never pay up front and should not pay by cash. “If anyone is unsure about the caller, they should ask them to make an appointment to come back when a friend or family member can be present.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

More advice on dealing with bogus callers is available from Consumer Direct on 0808 2231133.