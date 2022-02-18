Restaurant critic Jay Rayner will be lifting the lid on his ‘last supper’ at a show in Lichfield.

Jay Rayner

The Masterchef judge will be at The Hub at St Mary’s as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival, which runs from 24th to 27th March.

A spokesperson said:

“In this barnstorming new show, Rayner investigates our fascination with last suppers and tells the stories of the killer dishes that would end up on his table – how he was introduced to oysters by his late mother, how he almost burnt down a hotel because of his love for snails in bubbling garlic butter, and of the many ways by which the mighty pig has fed him over the years. “Plus, he’ll get the audience to design their own last meal.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

My Last Supper follows the success of his sell out shows, My Dining Hell and The Ten Food Commandments, which have toured across the globe.

Tickets for the show on 25th March are available on the Lichfield Literature Festival website.