A Shenstone woman has received an OBE from the Queen in recognition of her work to support thousands of children affected by domestic violence.

Karen Williams with her OBE and charity co-founder Chris Williams

Karen Williams visited Windsor Castle on Wednesday (9th February) to receive the honour.

The 60-year-old launched The Buddy Bag Foundation in 2015 by putting together backpacks with essential items for children in emergency care.

Although Karen was given the official recognition in 2020, due to the pandemic it has taken more than two years for the ceremony to safely take place.

Karen said:

“When I found out I’d been nominated for an OBE, I was overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it – to have our hard work recognised by the Queen feels incredible. “The Buddy Bag Foundation really is a collaborative effort, from its wonderful volunteers, to its generous donors. “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for all you have done to support the foundation, this OBE is for us all.” Karen Williams

So far, the charity has helped more than 40,000 children fleeing violence in the home.

The idea came after Karen saw the work of an Australian organisation during a visit to the country in 2014.

“I couldn’t believe the lack of provision available to children in the UK who find themselves in such upsetting situations, and knew that something needed to be done. “A buddy bag is something a child can call their own, no matter where they go or who they are with, and offers some comfort, support, and a sense of belonging. “When you’re left with nothing, this can make all the difference.” Karen Williams

Both Karen and the charity’s co-founder Chris Williams continue to work for the Utility Warehouse alongside devoting their time to The Buddy Bag Foundation.

Chris said: