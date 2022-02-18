Thousands of pounds of shotgun cartridges have been stolen from a business in Lichfield.

The incident took place at a site on London Road overnight between 8th and 9th February.

Police say between £6,000 and £10,000 of cartridges were taken, as well as chainsaws, pellets, shooting bags and cash registers.

It follows similar incidents at country clubs across Staffordshire.

Inspector Louise Booker said:

“Where possible, ensure your business is covered by CCTV and each access point is secured with a lock and alarm system, especially where valuable goods may be stored, “We are actively investigating the circumstances of these burglaries and would ask anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage to come forward.” Inspector Louise Booker, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.