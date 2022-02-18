Two sisters say they decided to open a new bridal store in the city after “falling in love with Lichfield”.

Sadie and Carrie Hatfield have launched The Real Wedding Collective on Tamworth Street.

With backgrounds in accounting as well as hair and beauty, the move to open their own their own bridal store was made during the midst of the Covid lockdown.

Carrie told Lichfield Live:

“We both had a dream to own our own bridal boutique about 15 years ago, but back then we weren’t in the position financially to do so. “Fast forward to the middle of a global pandemic and we’d decided that we needed to do it before it was too late. “We started researching and knew we needed to start looking for the right area – we wanted somewhere semi-rural, but with a big enough town or city to support it. “After driving round we ended up in Lichfield and we both instantly fell in love with the place. “We knew it was perfect.” Carrie Hatfield

“Welcomed into the community”

It took the sisters a month for their new premises to become available and they soon began transforming the former hair salon.

Sadie continues working as an accountant but works in the boutique over the weekend, while Carrie works full-time in their shop.

“Our doors opened on 4th February and we’ve already made out first sale. “We’ve also been asked to sponsor the Bower Queen this year so she’ll be wearing one of our dresses, which is exciting. “We feel like we’ve really been welcomed into the community.” Carrie Hatfield

