A council chief says he is keen to see an “ugly” multi-storey car park removed to make way for a more attractive entrance to Lichfield city centre.
The Birmingham Road facility has been earmarked for redevelopment as part of a mixed use scheme on land previously earmarked for Friarsgate.
An indicative drawing suggests a cinema could be built on the site alongside the empty Debenhams unit along with food and drink outlets and offices.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“The current multi-storey car park is ugly and there are better uses for the space.
“We want to make the city centre attractive when people first arrive.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The redevelopment of the area would not necessarily see a like-for-like replacement of the lost spaces as part of the scheme.
Work on a city centre masterplan has previously suggested that there are more than enough spaces across the central area of Lichfield, but that drivers tend to focus on a limited number of locations.
Speaking last year, Cllr Pullen said there were solutions – including the use of tiered parking rates – that could be introduced to make better use of alternative facilities.
“We absolutely have an over-provision of car parking spaces within the city – a number of our car parks sit half-empty throughout the day and yet all of us will know that Bird Street car park can often involve periods of circling to find a space.
“It’s my view that we should improve our signage to make sure people know and understand where the car parks are and that they can have real time data about how many spaces are available within each car park as they enter the city.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The Birmingham Road multi-storey has had a chequered past, having been upgraded to include wider bays in 2009, only to shut shortly afterwards for urgent repairs amid fears it could collapse – a closure that ended up lasting 11 months.
The facility was resurfaced again in 2015 as part of remedial work, but the failure of the Friarsgate redevelopment to come to fruition again left question marks over the future of the car park.
A council report in 2019 revealed that the failure of the long-awaited city centre redevelopment project was likely to mean the cost of extending the life of the multi-storey would stretch to a further £300,000.
And just last year, the upper levels of the car park were closed once more to allow further maintenance and repair work to take place.
A debate over whether to proceed with the latest redevelopment plans for the site will take place at a meeting of Lichfield District Council on 22nd February.
Oh great, we can build another later living complex there.
We want a leisure centre, we need medical facilities. What will we get? Old peoples apartments… LDC you are totally devoid of imagination
Is this the same Council that built it and refurbished it several times? How has it suddenly become ugly? We live in a climate that is cold and wet for much of the year; people will use their cars rather than get cold and wet. Of they can’t find anywhere to park they’ll go elsewhere.
Quite right! Lichfield is far too posh for nasty things like bus stations and car parks. Once the helipad and the marina are in place, we will finally be attracting the right class of visitor!
Great do the council not know that over the last two years car parks may have not been full because hundreds of people have been working from home now will be going back to work get a grip LDC while all this develop is going on if it ever happens you tell us where to park because I find it impossible after ten o’clock now let alone in years to come you say you are aware that at Bird street people are circling round to find a space but of course you probably have your own car space or prefer to shop else where .Time you resigned Mr Pullen
It’s just not true that there is over-provision of parking in Lichfield. On a Saturday it is still difficult to find a space anywhere, including the “ugly” car park that Cllr Pullen has taken such a dislike to. It is obviously in the right place and not ugly to the many drivers who use it. It is a perfect location for the train station, for the theatre and for the shops, particularly the old Debenhams which one would hope may one day be revived as a retail space. The same can be said of the bus station, which is also not the eyesore some Councillors want us to believe. It’s an essential facility right where it needs to be. What is not needed in this space is housing. There’s plenty of that being built elsewhere in Lichfield.
Put up another identical block of “later living” apartments where the bus station is that lack any sort of character or architectural merit. People will not notice how ugly the car park looks then as they will be too focused on the uglier apartments.
Lichfield city council doesn’t have a clue. Development has been supposed to happen since I moved to Lichfield in 2008. Town is going backwards.
They “Could” have put the car park where the job centre was….but no over 90’s appartments now. If they had turned that into a modern car park it would have freed up the Friars Gate site for a nice cinema and other leisure activities in fact they could have build a over 90’s site under the car park ?
Duck & Cover: retirement flats incoming! All I can say we won’t need car parking soon as everyone will be on mobility scooters.
Great place in the early 80’s to skateboard from top to bottom.. pretty much useless other than that … O and the arcade games in the original taxi rank. Pull it down.
I’d agree it’s ugly……bit I’m not sure lichfield in a place where removing car parking is a good idea.
I’m wondering how doug Pullen comments get on here so regularly whereas other councillors are often not heard. Do we have a mole or bias perhaps?
I moved to lichfield from Sutton coldfield over twenty years ago have seen lichfield going down hill as regards shops , doctors surgery no police station have a theatre that could be a cinema help with the finance of the building.
This is the best car park in Lichfield! It’s the only one with wide enough spaces so you can easily get kids out and into a pram, with the added bonus of being undercover so you don’t get wet whilst doing it.
Hi Reiss, plenty of councillors get mentioned when they speak on issues of local importance, but it’s always likely the council leader and other cabinet members will be heard regularly as they are at the heart of the decision making process. As well as being council leader, Cllr Pullen is the cabinet member responsible for the Birmingham Road Site scheme so has spoken at length at cabinet and in wider media briefings – attended by us and other outlets – on the issue. If you go back to Friarsgate, the leader at the time was the most quoted as you’d expect.
