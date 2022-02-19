Families are being invited to enjoy a range of activities at the National Memorial Arboretum during the half term break.

Stick Man Trail at the National Memorial Arboretum

The Alrewas venue has trails and indoor exhibitions on offer for various ages.

The Wild Arboretum display features prints by artist Gerard Hobson, while Landscapes of Life explores the history of Remembrance.

Younger visitors can also enjoy the Stick Man Trail featuring Julia Donaldson’s much-loved character.

The Falklands 40: Sketches From The Frontline exhibition will bring together battlefield drawings from artist Linda Kitson.

A photography competition is also challenging visitors to capture shots of natural elements of the site, with the winners of the under 14 and adult categories to receive a Gerard Hobson print from the Wild Arboretum exhibition.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning, said:

“Whether you’re looking for a cultural experience or a stroll in the beautiful outdoors, you’ll have an experience to remember at the arboretum during this half term. “There are engaging activities for visitors of all ages, designed to help you explore the arboretum’s natural landscape and discover the stories behind our memorials.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.