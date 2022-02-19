The efforts of highways crews to deal with the effects of Storm Eunice have been hailed by council chiefs.

The fallen tree in Lichfield

Staffordshire County Council said teams had worked around the clock to clear debris from roads – including a tree that fell in at the junction of Trent Valley Road and Church Street in Lichfield.

It was one of a number of incidents the crews worked to deal with over the course of yesterday (18th February) and overnight.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said:

“Yesterday saw some really difficult conditions across the county, with winds of up to 70mph, rain and even snow appearing on higher ground. “We had reports of fallen trees and other debris, plus others for flooding incidents. “Our highways crews have been working flat out in extreme conditions to clear roads and keep them open. “The storm looks to have calmed down, but our crews will still be out and about today attending to continue the clear-up. “I would advise anyone who is out and about today to still take extra care, and bear with us while we work to clear any remaining debris.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Storm Eunice also brought a tree down in Burntwood cemetery as well as causing disruption on the trains after another tree fell on the cross city line.