Lichfield City FC will be without a fixture this weekend after their trip to Whitchurch Alport was called off.

A mid-morning pitch inspection today (19th February) declared that the waterlogged pitch would be unplayable for the Midland Football League Premier Division clash.

It’s the second City game in a week that has fallen foul of the weather after their midweek trip to OJM Black Country in the JW Hunt Cup was also rained off.