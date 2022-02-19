The Bob Dylan Story

A celebration of the music of Bob Dylan is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will welcome The Bob Dylan Story on 4th March.

The show features hits such as Like a Rolling Stone, All Along The Watchtower and Mr Tambourine Man.

A spokesperson said:

“Enjoy fascinating stories behind the hits and let the evocative visuals transport you to a time when popular music’s greatest icon reigned supreme.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £24.50 and can be booked online.