Homeowners in Stonnall are being urged to remain vigilant after two incidents in the area.

A Fiat motorhome on a driveway on Berryfields was targeted by criminals at 11.10pm on Thursday (17th February), but they fled in a grey 4×4 vehicle after the alarm went off.

In a separate incident on Main Street at around 3.40am the following day, two men entered a property, but were disturbed and escaped over a rear fence.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 853 of 17th February or 114 of 18th February.