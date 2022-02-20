More details have been revealed about a special Star Wars auction taking place in Lichfield city centre next month.

Richard Winterton at The Hub’s Star Wars exhibition

The sale will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s at 4pm on 17th March to coincide with the May The Toys Be With You exhibition which runs until 20th March.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers said lots would be available to view at Market Square site from midday on the day of the sale.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“Thousands of people have been to see the brilliant May The Toys Be With You and we can’t wait for the special auction there. “We are consigning now for this very special sale. If you have some Star Wars items which you’re considering putting under the hammer, what better auction to aim for.” Richard Winterton

Free valuations of items for possible inclusion in the auction can be booked by calling 01543 251081 or emailing office@richardwinterton.co.uk.

The Hub will benefit from a percentage of the proceeds from the auction.