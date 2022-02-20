Horse racing

A Lichfield restaurant is taking bookings for a Grand National event.

Guests at The School House at Weeford will be able to enjoy a four-course lunch at 12.45pm on 9th April before the big race gets under starter’s orders.

A spokesperson said:

“After lunch, get ready to watching the racing on TV and have a flutter on the horses with our fully functioning betting facility – then celebrate your win with a bottle of chilled champagne. “There will also be a charity duck race for all to watch on Black Brook.” The School House spokesperson

Tickets are £35 and can be booked by emailing info@schoolhouse.co.uk or call 01543 480009.