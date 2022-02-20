Leila Cunningham

Young people have been given a helping hand into the world of work as part of an initiative in Lichfield.

Almost 30 people have been given help to find work placements after Lichfield Cathedral became a hub as part of the Government’s Kickstart initiative.

Roles have been created within the cathedral itself as well as across partner organisations, with 16 to 24 year olds able to take up six month placements in areas such as grounds maintenance, marketing and children’s work.

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“As the situation with the pandemic worsened in 2020 it became apparent that young people would be some of the hardest hit by these turbulent times. “We discussed how we might give them hope for their futures, and that’s when the Government’s Kickstart scheme was announced. “We are so proud as a cathedral to have been able to help out these young people and are delighted to hear their stories of the difference it has made.” Simon Warburton

Among those supported by the project was Leila Cunningham, who has been working to help promote events at the cathedral as part of the scheme.

“In June 2021, I finished my degree at the University of Derby. During my time there I decided that I wanted to go into marketing and I began looking for opportunities that would give me some experience in this area. “These six month placements offer the chance to gain valuable experience, and in July I was offered the position of marketing assistant. “During my time here I have helped promote some amazing events including The Great Exhibition and The Cathedral Illuminated, planned the day-to-day social media content and was able to complete two marketing courses in social media and copywriting. “This has given me the experience I needed and more for a future career in marketing.” Leila Cunningham

Ben Butterfield, Kickstart project manager who was employed to implement the programme for Lichfield Cathedral, said it was a privilege to help so many young people.