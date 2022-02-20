Train passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check before they travel with more poor weather on the way.

Services on the Cross City Line were disrupted today (20th February) due to a fallen tree.

Operator West Midlands Railway is warning passengers more delays could be on the way tomorrow as Storm Franklin continues to bring high winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place until 1pm on Monday.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway’s customer experience director, said:

“The high winds forecast in Storm Franklin risk bringing further disruption to the rail network I urge all passengers travelling on Monday to check their journeys before setting out. “As we have seen in the last 72 hours, stormy conditions can cause significant damage to railway infrastructure which is why we are advising our passengers to plan their journeys carefully. “Tickets for travel on Monday will be accepted on Tuesday if passengers choose not to travel.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

London Northwestern Railway will also allow travellers to move their pre-booked tickets to be moved to Tuesday for West Coast Main Line services through Lichfield Trent Valley.