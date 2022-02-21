Councillors in Lichfield will be asked to back a motion opposing plans to move Streethay into the Tamworth parliamentary constituency.

Streethay

The Boundary Commission for England has made initial proposals to move Whittington and Streethay into the neighbouring voting area.

It comes as part of a plan to even up the number of people in each constituency.

A motion put forward by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, says there is “strong public support for retaining Streethay” in the Lichfield voting area.

It adds that there are “inextricable links” such as education, retail, commuting patterns and healthcare access.

“This council urges the Boundary Commission for England to exercise its discretion to split the ward of Whittington and Streethay, keeping Streethay in the proposed Lichfield County Constituency, with Whittington moving to Tamworth County Constituency.” Motion proposed by Cllr Doug Pullen

The motion has been welcomed by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who has previously spoken out against the plan.

Michael Fabricant MP

“Cllr Doug Pullen is absolutely right to highlight the need for Streethay to remain in the Lichfield parliamentary constituency and, if passed, the council will join the 374 people who wrote to the Parliamentary Boundary Commission opposing the move of Streethay into Tamworth. “And, I might add, by implication, this motion rejects the national Labour Party’s insane proposal to split Burntwood from Lichfield and merge it with North Staffordshire, while merging Lichfield in with Walsall.” Michael Fabricant MP

The motion will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council tomorrow (22nd February).