Changes to Covid-19 laws have been “cautiously welcomed” by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

The Prime Minister unveiled the Living with Covid-19 strategy in the House of Commons today (21st February).

It will see an end to all restrictions and self-isolation laws, along with amendments to rules around testing.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said while the announcement was “positive news”, people still needed to be “careful and considerate” to others.

Cllr Alan White

“After an extremely tough two years where Staffordshire people have made enormous sacrifices, I hope today’s announcement will provide hope that we are reaching the point of being able to live with coronavirus without the need for restrictions that have put an enormous strain on residents and businesses across the county. “Although this is positive news, we must remember that the end of Covid regulations does not mean the end of Covid itself, and we all must continue to take sensible precautions to limit the spread of infection and keep others safe, particularly those who are older and those with underlying medical conditions. “If you have a respiratory illness and especially if you test positive for Covid-19, please do not risk passing it onto others and endangering those more vulnerable – keep away from others for a few days until you are feeling better and your symptoms have recovered. “We must all recognise the greater responsibility we have in protecting our communities.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The changes mean that people who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer be legally required to self-isolate from 24th February, with close contacts no longer having to test daily.

The removal of restrictions will also mean isolation payments for people on low incomes will end this week, while free rapid testing will end on 1st April.

The full details of the Living with Covid-19 strategy are available online.