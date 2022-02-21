Highways chiefs say Lichfield has been one of the areas of Staffordshire worst affected by Storm Franklin.
Staffordshire County Council says crews have worked throughout the weekend to deal with high winds and wet weather.
East Staffordshire and Lichfield were hardest hit by the full force of the storm, according to the authority.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways, said drivers were being urged to continue to take care.
“Our highways crews have had an extremely busy weekend, and with a Yellow Weather Warning in place for wind in place until 1pm today (21st February), this could result in more difficult conditions.
“Crews are still mobilised and on hand to deal with any incidents that come in, to keep roads open and the county moving.
“However, the most important thing is that everyone stays safe. I would advise people to only travel if they really need too while the weather is poor, and if they are out and about, to take extra care.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council