A garrison of Stormtroopers have ensured Lichfield was kept clear of rebel forces – and also found time to raise money for charity.

The group visited the city as part of an exhibition at The Hub at St Mary’s.

May The Toys Be With You features a host of Star Wars toys and memorabilia.

The Stormtroopers patrolled The Hub and the city centre over the weekend to raise money for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

