An independent councillor has questioned proposals for the future of Lichfield bus station as part of the redevelopment of land in Lichfield city centre.
Food and beverage outlets, offices, a cinema and housing are all being considered as part of the scheme on the site previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme.
But uncertainty remains over the future of the bus station after indicative drawings of the site saw it removed to be replaced with new homes.
Council chiefs have previously said talks were ongoing with Staffordshire County Council over the future provision for public transport in the city centre.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said having a cinema or homes alongside the bus station “isn’t the best experience” but said no answers over were the facility would be located long-term had yet been agreed.
But Cllr Joanne Grange, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said that the potential conflict between housing and a public transport hub should see the former move rather than the latter.
“I’m clearly missing something in these plans, because surely the best place for the bus station is exactly where it is?
“It is nice and convenient as part of a transport interchange so people can transfer to and from the train station with ease and with easy access to the city centre and the aspirational cinema.
“If this doesn’t sit well with the proposed housing estate, then just perhaps it’s that proposed housing estate that’s in the wrong place and would benefit from relocation elsewhere?”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
Councillors will debate whether to push ahead with the planned redevelopment at a meeting tomorrow (22nd February).
It appears the council’s logic is to build housing everywhere and shoehorn car parking, cinema, etc into any spaces that isn’t housing.
In my life I’ve never felt so strongly about anything political, but I do feel the current direction being taken OUR council is incompetent and they should not be in office. There is plenty of assistance / guidance in the comments on Lichfield Live if it’s above their level of ideas. But I do think we are heading to the new Pullen City located where Lichfield used to be.
It think the song by Fun Boy Three sums the current situation Lichfield is in, “The Lunatics Have Taken over the Asylum”.
I think Lichfield has provided enough new homes over the last couple of years and it’s now time to provide for the community. We’ve waited long enough for a cinema and it’s time that gateway into lichfield was improved. An integrated transport hub is essential and should include parking, bus station and train station with safe access for pedestrians. I work in the town centre and customers frequently complain of driving round and round for a parking space. I agree with doing away with the ugly multi storey car park but it will need replacing with an area to accommodate the theatre and cinema parking. Please, please no more housing!!
Aka- Independent councillor reads comments on Lichfield Live and then decides to jump on the band wagon. Talk is cheap.
