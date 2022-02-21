An independent councillor has questioned proposals for the future of Lichfield bus station as part of the redevelopment of land in Lichfield city centre.

The bus station in Lichfield

Food and beverage outlets, offices, a cinema and housing are all being considered as part of the scheme on the site previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme.

But uncertainty remains over the future of the bus station after indicative drawings of the site saw it removed to be replaced with new homes.

An indicative plan of the proposed Birmingham Road site redevelopment

Council chiefs have previously said talks were ongoing with Staffordshire County Council over the future provision for public transport in the city centre.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said having a cinema or homes alongside the bus station “isn’t the best experience” but said no answers over were the facility would be located long-term had yet been agreed.

But Cllr Joanne Grange, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said that the potential conflict between housing and a public transport hub should see the former move rather than the latter.

“I’m clearly missing something in these plans, because surely the best place for the bus station is exactly where it is? “It is nice and convenient as part of a transport interchange so people can transfer to and from the train station with ease and with easy access to the city centre and the aspirational cinema. “If this doesn’t sit well with the proposed housing estate, then just perhaps it’s that proposed housing estate that’s in the wrong place and would benefit from relocation elsewhere?” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Councillors will debate whether to push ahead with the planned redevelopment at a meeting tomorrow (22nd February).