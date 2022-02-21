Time will be called on any hope of a Lichfield pub reopening if a plan to create three apartments and a commercial space on the site is approved.

The Greyhound Inn in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Developers hope to use the upper levels of The Greyhound Inn on Upper St John Street and a new extension to create one and two bedroom homes.

A planning statement for the new apartments said proposals were also being explored for the remainder of the building to be used for alternative purposes.

“The ground floor of the building will be converted into planning class E space with rear WCs and parking. “This new class includes retail, financial and professional services, offices, cafes and day centres.” Planning statement

The In July 2020, the building was listed as a community asset under the Localism Act by the local branch of CAMRA amid fears the pub might disappear.

But the planning statement said the facility was “not a key facility”.

“The Greyhound Inn was closed in August 2020 and has lain vacant since then. “The application proposes the change of use to commercial use and consequently will entail the permanent closure of the public house. “It is submitted that the public house is not a key facility that is essential to the sustainable functioning of Lichfield. “The site lies in a location that offers excellent connectivity with the city centre where there are a wide range of public houses available.” Planning statement

Development has already begun to build new houses on land at the rear of the pub after an initial decision by councillors to reject that scheme was overturned on appeal.

That work has already seen the demolition of the former kitchen area.

The planning statement added:

“The resulting public house was consequently left without any form of kitchen facilities from where it used to operate a hot food takeaway. “The implications of this are to reduce the likelihood of a public house being viable on this site.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.