Plans for a house to be built on land behind an existing home in Lichfield have been approved.
The three bedroom property has been earmarked for a location at the rear of 16 London Road.
The development would see the new home built into the landscape.
A planning statement said:
“While the site raises relatively steeply towards the rear – nearly seven metres across the length of the plot – the proposal uses this to its advantage, cutting into the existing landscape to minimise the perceived size.
“The proposal incorporates level access and provides a lift to future-proof the development.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.