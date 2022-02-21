Plans for a house to be built on land behind an existing home in Lichfield have been approved.

An artist’s impression of the new house to be built on land off London Road

The three bedroom property has been earmarked for a location at the rear of 16 London Road.

The development would see the new home built into the landscape.

A planning statement said:

“While the site raises relatively steeply towards the rear – nearly seven metres across the length of the plot – the proposal uses this to its advantage, cutting into the existing landscape to minimise the perceived size. “The proposal incorporates level access and provides a lift to future-proof the development.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.