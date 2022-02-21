A report has recommended Burntwood councillors reject a bid from a local group to help fund a new defibrillator in the town.

The Burntwood and District Community First Responders have applied for money from the Better Burntwood Fund.

The voluntary organisation had hoped to put the money towards a defibrillator.

But a report to a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee has said the application should be rejected.

“The recommendation is that the application be declined on the grounds that it replicates ongoing plans and works currently undertaken by the town council.” Burntwood Town Council report

The Better Burntwood Fund is the current iteration of a community grants scheme run by the town council.

It is designed to “help build capacity and resilience in the community” and offers funding of up to £500 for groups to provide activities.

Applications can also be made from third sector organisations.

The community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council will meet to discuss the defibrillator application on Wednesday (23rd February).