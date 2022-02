Music fans will be able to enjoy some Night Fever when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

You Win Again: Celebrating the Music of The Bee Gees

You Win Again: Celebrating the Music of The Bee Gees comes to the city on 10th March.

A spokesperson said:

“This fabulously authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly Stayin’ Alive.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.