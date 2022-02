Coronavirus vaccination card

People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to get their Covid vaccines at walk-in clinics.

Lichfield Community Fire Station on Birmingham Road will offer first doses, as well as second Pfizer and Moderna jabs between 11am and 3pm tomorrow (22nd February).

Booster doses will also be available at the location.

Meanwhile, Chasetown Medical Practice on High Street will offer all doses of Pfizer vaccines between 9.15am and 4.45pm tomorrow and Thursday.